Travis Kelce Shows Taylor Swift Some Love As She Performs Alleged TTPD Song About Their Relationship; See Here

Mega pop star Taylor Swift’s last show in Paris was full of nods to her beau Travis Kelce. From performing her songs So High Schools and The Alchemy which are rumored to be about her romance with Kelce, to donning a red and gold colored costume in honor of the NFL player’s team and famously switching the lyrics of her song Karma at the end. In reactions caught by several concertgoers, Kelce can be seen gushing as Swift pays an ode to their romance in the show.

All Travis nods in Sunday's Eras show

Swift’s final Paris show, which took place at Paris La Défense Arena, hosted several VIP guests other than Kelce, like Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, and Lenny Kravitz. This also marked Kelce’s first concert after the singer revamped the tour setlist post the release of her highly successful 11th studio album: The Tortured Poets Department. So High School, which contains several references to the romance between Swift and Kelce, was added to the setlist, and Kelce’s reaction to the song is no less than adorable.

To the right of Kelce was Gigi Hadid, one of Swift’s closest friends, who pointed towards Kelce as the song started. The latter pointed toward the songstress on the stage when the lyric “When I look at you came up.” The cohort was also joined by Ross Travis, a longtime friend of Kelce, who mimicked holding a game console during the line “Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

For the much-awaited surprise songs set, the songstress performed The Alchemy and Kelce responded with hand heart, a longstanding tradition in Swift’s live shows.

Swift’s costume change during the 1989 album set was a most obvious ode to the Kansas City Chief’s tight end. She sported a glittery red and yellow outfit on the tour’s 87th show, which is the Chief’s colors.

When it came to substituting the lyrics in Karma, Swift did not leave the chance to give a nod to her boyfriend. The original “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me” was switched with the fan-loved “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.” Kelce was on the way to the stage to greet her post the show, and as soon as Swift sang the line, he could not help but sway to it.

More of Travis expected in upcoming Eras shows

While the NFL star is busy with multiple projects at the moment, including a contract extension with the Chief and some film and television appearances, he has made it clear about joining his megastar girlfriend on tour. "There won't be a bad show, I promise you that," he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, "You know I gotta go support."

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Uses Travis Kelce to Reportedly Get Her Own Revenge from Taylor Swift After TTPD’s Diss Track