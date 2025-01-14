Travis Kelce Teases 'Dream' Role in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2: 'It Was Off the Chain'

Travis Kelce's dream has come true as he steps onto the big screen from the gridiron in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2. Recently, he has shared his delightful experience working with the Just Go With actor in their upcoming film.

The NFL super talent looks like he is going to add some acting skills to his resume for the next phase of the Happy Gilmore 2 movie alongside Sandler. Working with Sandler has been a dream fulfilled for Kelce, and he praised the actor's professionalism and charisma. Kelce said on The Pat McAfee Show, "That was a dream come true."

He added, "I thought SNL was going to be the peak of my acting and showman or entertainment career. Working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman, and Happy Productions, it was off the chain."

Comparing the leadership of Sandler to his own coach, Andy Reid, Kelce said they had a lot of fun yet were very much focused on filming the scenes. Kelce teased that he in fact appears in many scenes in the movie.

He said, "They’re so professional and yet so fun to work with. I felt like I was working with the Andy Reid of the acting world. [Sandler] is every bit as cool off the screen as he is on the screen. That was a dream come true. That was awesome."

Happy Gilmore 2 will premiere on Netflix in 2025. It features a stellar cast of comedy veterans and fresh faces that includes Adam Sandler, Travis Kelce, Ben Stiller, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Bad Bunny, Kevin James, David Spade, and more.

