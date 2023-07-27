Travis Kelce tried to give Taylor Swift his 'number' during her concert in Swiftie way; Here's what went wrong

Taylor Swift is one of the most sought after musicians in the industry. Currently the singer's on her era's tour, and one tradition that Swifties always follow during the singer's concert is to wear friendship braceletes. Travis Kelce decided to shoot his shot during the singer's concert in the most Swiftie way.

Travis Kelce's tried to give Taylor Swift his number

Travis Kelce recently revealed his amusing attempt to hit on Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City on July 7. Following the tradition of Swifties, he brought friendship bracelets featuring his "number" as a gift for the pop singer.

However, it seems Taylor's pre-show rituals acted as an impenetrable line of breach, and Kelce couldn't make his move to talk to her.

The football star who plays for the Kansas City Chief Star revealed in his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce what went wrong. He said, "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Kelce had to explain to his brother the concept of friendship bracelettes in Taylor Swift's concerts. The footballer revealed, "I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Spotify recently launched a Swiftie feature

Spotify has introduced an exciting interactive feature, My Top 5: Taylor Swift's Eras, which allows users to officially select their favorite five Taylor Swift albums, also known as Eras. To give it a try, Swifties can visit https://spotify.com/top5, scan the QR code, and on the mobile Spotify app, browse through all ten of Swift's albums, picking their five personal favorites from her discography. Users can also show off their top picks on social media, as the albums will combine together to make a collage similar to that of Era's tour.

Meanwhile, before you could see your top Taylor song from that year, the number of hours you listened to, and if she's your top artist becuase of the spotify wrapped at the end of each year, but now you can finally determine which Era of Taylor Swift's album you liked to the most.

