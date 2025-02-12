Travis Kelce's Brother Jason Reacts to His Super Bowl Defeat While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Was in Audience

Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, while Taylor Swift had been in the stands supporting her.

Amidst the defeat, Jason Kelce reacted to the game that was “odd” for him to watch. Sharing his thoughts over his brother’s team losing at the event, the podcaster went on to post on X while also writing a long caption alongside.

In his social media post, the athlete, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles, shared, "That game was odd for me to watch if I’m being completely honest. I knew it was going to be mixed emotions before, during, and after, and I now know what my parents had to deal with two years ago,” making a reference to his and Travis’ parents.

Moreover, the athlete who announced his retirement from the game in March 2024 went on to state, "On one hand, I wanted what is best for my brother, and to see his success. And on the other hand, there are so many people, teammates, and coaches, in the Philadelphia Eagles organization that I care deeply about, many of whom I owe my own success to throughout my career."

The Kansas City Chiefs lost the game against The Eagles by a score of 40-22. Shoeing his concern and love for Swift’s boyfriend, Jason revealed that there is no one more dear to him than Travis and that he cares very much for him.

Meanwhile, during the press conference following the game, Travis Kelce too addressed the defeat, saying, “We haven’t played that bad all year.” He continued to say, “You don’t lose like that without everything going bad.”

As for Taylor Swift’s presence at the game, the pop icon is often seen attending the NFL and cheering for her beau from her VIP seats. The musician has been seen at the games following her relationship with the athlete going public.