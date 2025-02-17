Travis Kelce's Brother Jason Takes Humorous Approach to Twilight Love Triangle, Says Jacob Should 'Get a Life'

Travis Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, recently weighed in on the Twilight series, and his opinion about the iconic love triangle is all too amusing. On the Valentine's Day installment of Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, he revealed his hilarious take on the vampire movie series.

In an outtake of the podcast, the former Philadelphia Eagles center talked about the first time he watched the beloved movie franchise and answered the burning question—whether he was Team Edward or Team Jacob.

"I just was Team that guy needs to f------ get a life," he laughed, referring to the werewolf, Jacob Black, portrayed by Taylor Lautner. Kelce added, "I just felt bad for Jacob. [Bella] was so not into him, and he was just lurking around."

Kelce originally thought there was going to be an even closer love triangle but realized Bella was only interested in the vampire, Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), right off the bat.

He said, "I thought it was gonna be this back and forth that she had. But she was never into Jacob; she was into [Edward] the whole time."

When Kylie mentioned the dramatic twist in Breaking Dawn when Jacob imprints on Edward and Bella's daughter, Renesmee, Kelce viewed it as an extension of Jacob's broken heart, terming the plotline as "a sad story for Jacob."

Jason Kelce's Twilight analysis initially went viral back in June of 2023 on a live episode of New Heights, the podcast that he co-hosts with his brother, Travis Kelce. His meticulous exposition of the epic revealed a surprising depth of insight, much to the entertainment of fans. Even Travis tuned out for a moment, scrolling through his phone as Jason animatedly retold the story.