Travis Kelce’s Dad Calls Taylor Swift ‘Joy to Be Around’; Teases Couple ‘Connecting More’ Post the Superbowl

It seems like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have Ed Kelce’s blessings! On February 6, the father of the NFL star spoke with Australia’s Today show ahead of the much-awaited Superbowl match and shared his thoughts on the popular couple.

Ed predicted that the couple might spend some quality time alone after the NFL season concludes. With both Superbowl and Swift’s Eras Tour out of the picture, the duo will have to get to know each other individually. “Just them alone, really connecting more. I think that can only be a good thing,” he said.

During the interview, Ed was asked to share his thoughts on the Bad Blood hitmaker, and he had nothing but good things to say. The dad of Travis and Jason Kelce called her a “joy to be around” and revealed that the singer has been entrenched in football since last year.

Ed shared that Swift has been watching sports, often with her father, whenever she has time. Travis’s team, Kansas City Cheifs, will battle for the Superbowl trophy against the Philadelphia Eagles — which happens to be his brother’s former team — on February 10.

It’s a no-brainer that the pop star will be present at the stadium to cheer for her boyfriend, but could she possibly share the stage with Kendrick Lamar during the halftime performance? Ed insisted that he didn’t have any clue on the matter.

This wasn’t the only topic he dodged during the interview. When the interviewer pressed about a potential wedding date for the much-in-love couple, Ed refused to comment with a quip. “Did you really think I was going to come up with that?” he teased.

Since Swift began dating the Chiefs tight end, she has attended several of his matches. Most recently, she arrived for the AFL championship at Arrowhead Stadium with both Ed and Travis’ mom Donna Kelce.