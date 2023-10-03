Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole UNFOLLOWS Brittany Mahomes post Taylor Swift outing

Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, has unfollowed her once-close friend Brittany Mahomes on social media. This decision came after Brittany was seen enjoying a girls' night out with none other than pop sensation Taylor Swift. Nicole also took it a step further by unfollowing Brittany's husband, Patrick Mahomes, who also happens to be Kelce's teammate in the Kansas City Chiefs, along with Patrick's brother, Jackson Mahomes. However, the Mahomes trio continues to follow Nicole on the same platform.

Kayla Nicole's social media diss

The social media diss did not go unnoticed by fans and followers, sparking quite a buzz online. Brittany, and Taylor Swift were recently spotted dining with Sophie Turner and Blake Lively in New York City.

Kayla Nicole's past relationship with the Mahomes

It's worth noting that Kayla Nicole, aged 31, wasn't just a fellow Chiefs girlfriend but was also a bridesmaid at Patrick and Brittany's wedding in March 2022. She had participated in Brittany's extravagant bachelorette party in Miami in February 2022 and attended her bridal shower in December 2021. Nicole and Kelce had dated on and off for five years from 2017 to May 2022, marking their close relationship with the Mahomes family.

Since the news broke of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's blossoming romance, Kayla Nicole's fans have flooded her Instagram page with support. However, Nicole has remained tight-lipped about her ex's high-profile relationship. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, aged 33, appears to have grown closer to Brittany, aged 28, since spending more time with Kelce, aged 33, in recent weeks. The two were seen downing shots together at a bar in Kansas City, followed by an invite to dinner with celebrity friends Sophie Turner and Blake Lively. Kelce spent the evening with Jackson Mahomes. Brittany later joined Swift at a VIP suite to cheer on the Chiefs at MetLife Stadium.

