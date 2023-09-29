Travis Kelce's family welcomed Taylor Swift into their Kansas home before attending Sunday's Chiefs game

Right as Taylor Swift attended the Cheifs' game and showered support for Travis Kelce and his team, all of the internet was buzzing with stories of the two dating. Well, a new angle to the story seems to have emerged. It turns out that the Chiefs' game was not the place where Taylor met Travis' family first. Daily Mail reports that Taylor was at Travis' Kansas home before the entire family left to attend the games. Here is what the report and the claims are all about.

Taylor joins Travis' family in Kansas home

As per the report, Taylor Swift was seen alongside Kelce's entourage as they boarded a party bus to the game, spending approximately an hour inside his home. This was way before they all went to the city to attend the main Chief's game on Sunday. On the other hand, the DailyMail also managed to get an exclusive footage that captures Taylor Swift casually dressed in shorts, a hat, and a red hoodie wrapped around her waist.

She arrived at Kelce's USD 1 million mansion in a silver SUV with her security detail, offering a glimpse into her budding connection with the NFL star. Swift appeared relaxed as she twirled the sleeves of her hoodie while walking towards the party bus. During her visit, Kelce was reportedly not at home, but his residence was bustling with friends and family members. According to sources, Kelce often hosts his loved ones and has a personal chef. His place serves as a comfortable crash pad for friends from high school and college whenever they're in town.

Travis and Taylor: What we know so far

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's dating timeline has been a whirlwind of events. It all began when Kelce attended Swift's Eras Tour stop in July, marking their first public connection. In late July, Kelce revealed his attempt to woo Swift with a friendship bracelet, albeit unsuccessfully.

The couple kept fans guessing, with Kelce remaining coy about their relationship. However, he invited Swift to watch him play, which she did on September 24, 2023. sparking further dating speculation. In a recent podcast, Kelce praised Swift for her bold appearance at the game, and they were spotted leaving together.