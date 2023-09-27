Travis Kelce's off-day schedule featuring online shopping, sauna and BBQ delights

Travis Kelce, the celebrated star of the Kansas City Chiefs, is renowned for his extraordinary football skills and captivating dance moves on the field. However, what many fans might not realize is that this two-time Super Bowl champion is a self-proclaimed homebody who enjoys indulging in online shopping during his precious downtime. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Kelce shared some insights into his favorite activities for unwinding on off days during the demanding NFL season.

Travis Kelce's relaxation routine

"Man, you know what, I jump on the couch, put my feet up and I chill," Kelce says, emphasizing his passion for relaxation. He further adds, "I'll surf the web for fun stuff."

Kelce's idea of 'fun stuff' on the internet doesn't usually involve headlines or social media posts about himself. He mentions, "I feel like I always run into that kind of stuff just on social media, on Instagram or Twitter and things like that, or one of my friends will throw it in the group chat and make fun of me for it and it'll be a big hit. But for the most part, I'm not searching myself too much.”

Instead, Travis Kelce often indulges in some retail therapy. "I'm a huge online shopper, so I'll jump online and grab a whole bunch of new stuff that I could throw around the house or throw in my closet," he shares. He enthusiastically adds, "Yeah, the possibilities are endless, though," when discussing his online shopping adventures.

Relaxing in the sauna

Aside from online shopping, Kelce values the benefits of a nice recovery day, which involves spending time in the sauna. He expresses, "But typically, a nice recovery day would be to jump in the sauna and just put my feet up."

When not on the football field, Kelce enjoys binge-watching TV series. He mentions that he recently 'ran through' Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis, whom he admires. Kelce also expresses his fascination with Netflix's Ozark, especially due to its portrayal of the Ozarks, a place close to his heart in Missouri.

Kelce's culinary delights

Kelce describes his off-day menu, which often includes indulging in pizza or wings, especially when watching sports. He emphasizes, "I mean, wings and football just go together hand in hand. Pizza is always another one. I'm a big pizza party guy. I love a good pizza party. Other than that, I mean, you can't go wrong with some good old Kansas City barbecue."

The Kansas City Chiefs star shares his fond memories of growing up as a 'huge SNL fan' and hosting an episode of the iconic sketch show. He reflects on the joy of watching Christmas specials with family, citing actors like Chris Farley and Jim Carrey as his childhood favorites.

Travis Kelce, who was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 and has achieved two Super Bowl championships alongside star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, remains motivated to stay on top in the NFL. He acknowledges the challenge of facing the best teams week in and week out and eagerly anticipates the upcoming season in Kansas City.

