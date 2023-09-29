Travis Kelce’s seven year old resurfaced clip reveals he wanted to ‘kiss’ Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce, now 33 and a Kansas City Chiefs player, is making headlines as a rediscovered interview from 2016 emerged. In the interview, conducted during the promotion of his reality dating show Catching Kelce, Kelce candidly expressed his hypothetical choice in a game of "Kiss, Marry, Kill," involving Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce's playful choice

When presented with the game's options, Travis Kelce playfully deliberated and ultimately chose to "kiss" Taylor Swift. His decision came after indicating he wouldn't want to "kill" any of the three celebrities and, with a sense of humor, designated Ariana Grande for the "kill" option.

Keeping quiet about his personal life

Despite the playful revelation, Travis Kelce emphasized his desire to maintain privacy regarding his personal life, especially concerning his relationship with a fellow music superstar. On the latest episode of his podcast, "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment," he explained his intention to respect the privacy of both parties involved.

While Travis Kelce's past commentary on Taylor Swift remains a lighthearted moment, the two have recently been spotted together at a Kansas City Chiefs game, sparking curiosity about their budding connection. Sources suggest that their relationship is still in its early stages and characterized by a relaxed and enjoyable dynamic. Kelce's humorous reference to a friendship bracelet exchange with Swift in a previous podcast episode adds a touch of charm to their developing story.

