Travis Scott and Drake SUED in USD 750 million lawsuit by Astroworld festival victims: Report

Travis Scott and Drake are among those listed in a USD 750 million lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of 125 Astroworld Festival victims, including the family of one man who died, by a Houston lawyer.

The lawsuit, filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, is the first of many, and it holds Travis and the concert organisers responsible for failing to properly arrange the performance, train security staff, and manage a safe event. The family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old who was reportedly crushed by a "incited, unruly, and out-of-control crowd with such force that he could no longer breathe," is among the plaintiffs, as per TMZ reports. However, the complaint alleges that the staggering USD 750 million will cover both physical and mental health problems, as well as the loss of life.

Attorney Buzbee says as per TMZ, "No amount of money will ever make these Plaintiffs whole; no amount of money can restore human life. But, the damages sought in this case attempts to fix, help, or make up for the harms and losses suffered by these Plaintiffs -- nothing more and nothing less." Meanwhile, Travis and Live Nation issued refunds to concertgoers nearly immediately.

Meanwhile, ten individuals have died as a consequence of the Astroworld Festival, the most recent being a 9-year-old kid. Law enforcement is still investigating what caused the fatalities, but audience members claim a mob crush confined, stomped, and suffocated them. According to sources close to Travis, he was unaware of the severity of what was occurring in the audience while he was performing.