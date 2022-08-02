Travis Scott announces Road to Utopia Las Vegas residency nearly a year after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott is all set to return to the stage as a headliner next month as the rapper announced plans for a Las Vegas nightclub residency under the banner, Road to Utopia that is slated to commence at the Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World starting on September 17. As reported by Variety, Resorts World described Road to Utopia as a "mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience."

Travis' residency gig comes nearly a year after the Astroworld tragedy that killed ten attendees during the rapper's music festival appearance in November. Scott is still facing multimillion-dollar lawsuits over the tragedies that occurred in November 2021 during his headlining set at Astroworld. Following the incident though, the rapper has been performing small gigs.

Recently, Travis performed on television for the first time since the Astroworld incident at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden arena. The rapper has addressed the music festival tragedy in the past and in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, he said, "It gets so hard because I always feel connected to my fans, and I went through something and my fans went through something and people’s parents went through something and it really hurts."

In the meantime, since the tragic incident, Travis has also welcomed his second baby with girlfriend Kylie Jenner. The couple who are already parents to their daughter, Stormi Webster welcomed their second child, a baby boy earlier this year. The duo is yet to reveal the name of their baby boy and also share any photos of the little one.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner sparks pregnancy rumours with THIS comment on Travis Scott's post