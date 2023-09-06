Travis Scott attends the same Beyoncé concert where Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were seen kissing

At a recent Beyoncé Renaissance concert in Inglewood, California, Kylie Jenner publicly revealed her relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet during the concert, while her ex-partner Travis Scott was among the audience members. Social media captured this unexpected intersection of celebrity love lives for all to see.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's star-crossed romance in the VIP section

During the third night of Beyoncé's Renaissance tour, an attendee shared a Twitter video of the arrival of Travis Scott, the popular Sicko Mode rapper. In the nearby VIP section, Dune actor Timothée Chalamet and reality TV star, Kylie Jenner were spotted engaging in public displays of affection.

Complex relationships between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott unfolded

Kylie Jenner, 26, and Timothée Chalamet, 27, showcased their passionate romance during the concert, not far from Kylie's sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Travis Scott, 32, who shares two children with Kylie, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, attended the event, but it remains uncertain whether he was seated in the VIP section or elsewhere in the stadium. Travis and Kylie's on-again, off-again relationship officially ended in January 2023, following the birth of their son.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship timeline

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's romantic journey has been marked by highs and lows since 2017. Despite various breakups, they've maintained a strong bond through co-parenting their children, Stormi and Aire. In January 2023, they officially ended their romantic relationship. Recent reports suggest that they are not looking to reconcile, focusing instead on co-parenting. However, in April 2023, Scott left a flirty comment on Jenner's Instagram post, fueling speculation about a possible reunion. Sources have indicated that their relationship has been a rollercoaster, with differences in priorities and ups and downs. Despite this, they've remained close friends and dedicated co-parents. Their history is filled with lavish gifts, public appearances, and sweet gestures, exemplifying the complex nature of their enduring connection.

