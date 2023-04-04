Travis Scott can’t get enough of Kylie Jenner, leaving a compliment on her Instagram post

The parents of two beautiful children, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, were one of the couples in the Kardaishan-Jenner family who had less drama than other couples in their family.

Travis Scott, who doesn’t really show love for the mother of two children, recently made social media users aww when he commented on Kylie Jenner's Instagram, calling her a "beauty," after they split up.

Here is what happened:

Kylie Jenner had a photoshoot lately for Kylie Cosmetics, and her ex Travis Scott slipped into the Instagram comments to compliment her.

Travis Scott still thinks Kylie Jenner is beautiful, even though they're no longer together. After Kylie Jenner posted a photoshoot for her new Kylash mascara line on Instagram on April 2, the 31-year-old rapper publicly gushed about his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children.

Here is what Travis Scott commented:

Travis commented, "A beauty," on the behind-the-scenes photos of Kylie wearing an all-black ensemble and mascara. Hundreds of fans responded to his comment, wondering if Travis and Kylie were back together.

Backstory about Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

Kylie and Travis have been together for the last 5 years where they shared their relationship on and off since 2017.The two are said to be sharing two children together, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1.

Their most recent breakup occurred near the end of 2022, just before the Christmas holiday. According to a source close to Kylie, the couple planned to spend the holiday together before things went south.

Kylie went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there instead of spending the holidays with them, an insider said at the time. Seeing the past history of the couple they are said to be on and off, yet despite this, they have always remained friends and wonderful coparents.

