Travis Scott to cover funeral costs for Astroworld show victims, offer free therapy sessions to attendees

Travis Scott expressed he is "devastated" following the death of eight people during his Astroworld performance in Houston due to crowd surge. The rapper has been doing everything in his might to help out the victims' families and it was recently confirmed that he will be covering the funeral costs of the eight victims of the tragic incident.

Scott had already announced that he will be refunding all the attendees at the Astroworld show and also canceled his upcoming Las Vegas show. In a recent announcement, the rapper is also joining hands with BetterHelp, the noted online/phone-driven therapy service to offer free sessions to festival attendees who were left traumatised following the tragic incident.

The Astroworld festival held at Houston’s NRG Park on November 5, witnessed a tragedy after eight people ranging in the ages 14 through 27 died as a result of the stampeding crowd and other alleged negligence at the event. Multiple lawsuits have reportedly been filed against Travis Scott by concert attendees who were injured at the event. One of the lawsuit also names Drake, who also performed alongside Scott at the event.

Scott in his statement following the tragic incident expressed deep regret as he said, "I’m honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this happening." Also, Scott's partner Kylie Jenner mentioned in her statement that they weren't aware of the fatalities until after the news broke and would have stopped the show had they realised it before. Although, Jenner has been receiving flak for her statement considering one of her Instagram posts showed the emergency vehicle that was rushed into the crowd to help rescue those who needed medical attention.

