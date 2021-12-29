Travis Scott DROPPED out of THIS luxury collab following Astroworld tragedy which left 10 people dead

Following the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert where 10 people were lost their lives and many were left injured, many brands have disassociated with the rapper and the newest to join the list is luxury goods brand Dior. The brand said that it will be hitting pause on its collaboration with Scott. Back in June during Paris fashion week, the brand had first teased the anticipated collaboration and had stated that the drop will release in January 2022.

Now, speaking to E! News, a spokesperson for the brand said: "Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its Summer 2022 Collection." Post Dior’s statement, an insider spoke to NBC and said that it "was a mutual decision made by both Dior and Travis Scott to postpone the upcoming collection due in January '22, with both parties working to reschedule the launch at a later date."

If you arent aware of what happened at the rapper’s Astroworld festival–last month at the concert headlined by Scott, there were crowds that "began to compress towards the front of the stage," which caused panic and injuries. Scott was called out as he continued performing as people created havoc and ambulances emerged. Officials also described the Houston event as a "mass casualty incident."

On his part, releasing a video on Youtube, Travis addressed the tragedy and ensured that he will "make sure this never happens again." He added: "Fans come to the show to have a good experience," he said. "I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here, a responsibility to figure out the solution and hopefully this takes a first step into us as artists having more insight of what's going on. And the professionals to kind of surround and figure out more of the intel, whether it's tech, whether it's more of a response, whatever the problem is, to figure out that."

