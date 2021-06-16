Travis Scott gives a shoutout to Kylie Jenner after award win at New York event: Wifey, I love you

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been sparking reunion rumours after their recent attendance at a New York event.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner seem to have rekindled their romance given their recent red carpet outing together. Kylie and Stormi flew to New York for a special event that where Travis was being honoured and the trio posed together on the red carpet for the first time since 2019. If the red carpet pictures were any less suggestive of Kylie and Travis' reunion vibes, the rapper's shoutout to Jenner further fueled speculations about them being back together.

While accepting an award at the Parsons Benefit on Tuesday, June 15, Scott gave a shoutout to his family including Kylie and daughter Stormi as he said, "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you."The mention of Kylie as "wifey" has certainly caught everyone's attention as fans are wondering if this is a major sign that the duo is back together.

Kylie and Travis have been taking vacations together and the recent red carpet appearance further adds to the speculations that the duo may be together. A source had earlier informed E! that the couple is not "ruling out getting back together." Although in April, an insider maintained that, "Kylie and Travis have a good thing going right now", relating to them being good friends and co-parenting their daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie and Travis' meetups have recently become frequent, including their recent trip to Disneyland with daughter Stormi. The duo has also been seen on each other's Instagram posts as they shared videos of their playtime with Stormi which included water balloon fights at home and amusement park outings.

