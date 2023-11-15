Travis Scott had a very adorable and special guest onstage during his Utopia performance; Details inside

In a night filled with music and entertainment, Travis Scott had a special surprise during his recent concert in Los Angeles. As the crowd eagerly awaited his next move, little did they know that a heart-warming surprise was about to unfold. While Travis had vowed to the audience many times before, tis performance was unique and it wasn’t just about the music. Come let’s find out what was the surprise.

The guest made an unforgettable entrance in the concert

As the rapper stood on stage, the audience watched in wonder as he was joined by none other than his adorable daughter, Stormi Webster, who made an unforgettable entrance, taking their father daughter bond to next level. In the videos shared online from the event at LA’s So-Fi Stadium, the 5-year-old Stormi, whom Travis shares with Kylie Jenner, was seen safely strapped in and holding her dad’s hand as he performed floating cranium.

Fans could not get enough of this heart-warming father-daughter iconic moment. Social media was abuzz with comments like, “Look how happy and content he looks around his daughter.”

Not her first appearance at daddy’s concert

While this appearance might be a standout moment for Stormi, it’s not her first venture at her dad’s musical world. In fact, she made her debut on Travis Scott’s newest album, Utopia, which was released in July. Towards the end of Scott’s Thank God song, Stormi’s adorable voice chimes in with spirited, “That’s right Daddy.”

Travis and Kylie, who welcomed Stormi in 2018, have been navigating the complexities of co-parenting since their relationship ended in late 2022. They also welcomed a son, Aire, just months before their split. As per reports, Kylie is currently dating Timothee Chalamet.

In fact, recently, in an interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kylie opened up on co-parenting. She said, “It’s going on, I feel, we are doing the best job.”

