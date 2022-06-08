Travis Scott to headline his first music festival performance in Vegas after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott is all set to headline his first music festival performance after the Astroworld tragedy. The rapper recently performed his first televised performance following the incident at the Billboard Music Awards 2022. It has now been confirmed as per Entertainment Tonight that Scott will be performing on Day 3 of the Day N Vegas Festival scheduled for Labor Day weekend from September 2 to 4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

This concert performance marks the rapper's big return to the festival circuit after the Astroworld tragedy that happened in November last year where 10 concertgoers from the rapper's performance were killed amid a crowd surge. As for the upcoming Vegas festival, Sza will headline Friday, followed by J. Cole on Saturday and then Scott wrapping things up Sunday. Travis is also slated to perform at Primavera Sound Festival for the South American leg in Brazil, Chile and Argentina in November.

While Travis still remains embroiled in lawsuits filed by Astroworld goers, the rapper was welcomed by the music industry at the Billboard Music Awards with much love as the show's host Sean Diddy defended him saying, "I'm executive producing, he has to perform."

On the personal life front, Travis welcomed his second baby with Kylie Jenner this year. The couple was blessed with a baby boy whose name was earlier touted to be Wolf although it was later confirmed by Jenner that the couple has changed it. Travis and Kylie also recently walked the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 with their daughter Stormi Webster.

