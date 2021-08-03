Travis Scott HEADLINING Coachella in April 2022; Frank Ocean to step in as headliner in 2023

After being cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19, Coachella is finally coming back in 2022. Coachella co-founder and Goldenvoice Productions president Paul Tollett recently spoke to the Los Angeles Times and revealed that Frank Ocean is set to headline the festival, not in 2022 though! The singer will be headlining the festival in 2023!

For the next year, however, the music festival is scheduled to return for its usual two weekends in April 2022, with headliners Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott, who were originally booked for 2020. Ocean was also booked for 2020, but is not available for next year’s festival so a third headliner is yet to be announced.

While Tollett usually doesn’t reveal the name of any act, he did say that fans can rest reassured about the performances after the chaos and uncertainty of the last year and a half. “Right now, it’s the Wild West,” he says. “I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.”

Looking back at how things have changed since the last festival, Tollett shared that when the 2020 show was originally planned, rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat were listed lower on the bill as compelling newer acts, but they have since become major hit-makers. That will have to be reflected in their placement on the bill. “It’s a whole different conversation,” Tollett says, “different stage, different timing.”

