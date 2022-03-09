Travis Scott on healing after Astroworld tragedy: This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family

Travis Scott once again addressed the Astroworld tragedy in his new post as he opened up about his healing journey after 10 attendees lost their lives at his Houston concert. The rapper called it a "lifelong" journey to heal as he spoke about taking the time out to grieve and reflect on the incident as he launched a new initiative titled HEAL.

The rapper announced on Tuesday, the launch of Project HEAL through which Scott has promised community-focused philanthropy and investment efforts. Travis in his post maintained that he wanted to use his resources for those in need. Apart from sharing the link and details related to Project HEAL, Scott explained his state of mind post the tragedy in the captions.

Travis wrote, "Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community. Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family."

The rapper further in the statement also maintained that his team and him have worked on coming up with real solutions that make all events the safest spaces. Scott also emotionally maintained that the Astroworld victims will remain in his heart forever.

Travis explained how working towards the betterment of youth and providing them with opportunities is something he has done in the past and will continue to do so as he promised the new initiative to bring ideas and technology that will help be a catalyst for real change.

Scott's announcement of his new initiative comes four months after the tragic incident. On November 5, 2021, a fatal crowd surge occurred during the first night of the 2021 Astroworld Festival during Travis Scott's performance which led to the death of ten attendees.

