Travis Scott on his relationship with Kylie Jenner despite split: I love her and I always will

Kylie and Travis share a daughter named Stormi Webster and have kept her the centre of attention despite their split.

Rapper Travis Scott is professing his love as the year comes to an end. The 28-year-old rapper, who split from Kylie Jenner in October this year, is opening up about how he is still in love with the beauty mogul. Kylie and Travis share a daughter named Stormi Webster and have kept her centre of attention despite their split. In a recent interview with XXL magazine, Travis revealed he will “always” love Kylie Jenner.

Speaking about his relationship, Travis said, "I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering." He also referred to his daughter Stormi as “one of the best human beings I know.”

He added, "I’ve been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi. Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy. Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together."

Various reports in October 2019 had confirmed that Kylie and Travis had split. The couple who had been dating since 2017 decided to take some time apart. However, they did not reconcile. Kylie also confirmed their breakup on Twitter when she tweeted, "Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

