Travis Scott joins Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster for Easter in Palm Springs

Travis Scott celebrates Easter with Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi and looks like the former couple has reunited.

American rapper Travis Scott recently joined Kylie Kenner and their 2-year-old baby girl Stormi Webster in Palm Springs to celebrate Easter as a family. A video shared by Kylie on her Instagram Story over the weekend suggests Travis Scott's presence as Kylie indulges in some cooking along with her mom Kris Jenner. The 22-year-old asks her mom about the delicious pizza cooking in the oven while Travis's voice is heard from off-camera.

Despite the social distancing phase, Kylie made sure Stormi has a super memorable Easter and got her everything that a child would ever want. Pizza, easter eggs, bunnies, fancy cookies, cupcakes and what not! The family even spent some time in the pool together. Travis Scott posted a video on his Instagram story which shows little Stormi dancing ecstatically wearing a one-piece white swimsuit while the rapper dad is speaking to her.

Check out the videos:

Sources say that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are a couple once again as the two have reconciled after they separated last October. A source told ET in March, "The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work." "Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it," the source added.

