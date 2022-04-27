Travis Scott makes comeback with his first public performance since the Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott is making a comeback. Following his Astroworld concert controversy in November which entailed 10 deaths and multiple injured individuals due to the poor conduction of the concert grounds, the rapper took time off his public performances and only appeared in a few private VIP sets. Scott was publically shamed and mass cancelled among the netizens.

According to reports by Page Six, the Sicko Mode rapper is scheduled to perform on May 7 in Miami at E11even during the highly anticipated Formula One Grand Prix. As per the outlet, the organizers are betting their highest score on Scott since the stakes are quite out the roof with this much-hyped event. The rapper has been slowly yet steadily making his way back into the limelight. The track Hold That Heat features the rapper alongside Future, released this weekend, the track is also set to be launched with a music video.

Meanwhile, the rapper suffered major losses due to the Astroworld tragedy as the public demanded Scott take responsibility for the blunder that cost some of the audience members their lives. Before the controversy, Scott was set to be one of the headliners at the 2022 Coachella festival beside Kanye West and Billie Eilish. He was removed from the lineup after Astroworld as a result of which Scott retreated from the public eye for a while.

However, Travis Scott was not the only one who withdrew themselves from the limelight. His girlfriend and baby mama Kylie Jenner too remained silent at the time, taking a step backwards from her social media accounts as she extended her remorse for the situation in a post before her absence.

