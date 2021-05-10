Travis Scott pens down sweetest verse for Kylie Jenner & baby Stormi as he shares 2 never before seen pics

Unlike his rap lyrics, Travis Scott penned a super sweet verse on the occasion as professed his love for Stormi and her baby mama Kylie Jenner.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner may not be together anymore but the former lovers never fail to dish out family goals on Instagram. The rapper and beauty mogul marked Mother's Day on social media and it goes without saying, that they made their daughter Stormi the center of attention. Unlike his rap lyrics, Travis penned a super sweet verse on the occasion as professed his love for Stormi and her baby mama Kylie Jenner.

Travis also shared two unseen photos of Kylie and Stormi and it is all things adorable. In the photo, Kylie can be seen having a great time as they are on a ride amidst lush green lawns. Holding her close, Kylie and Stormi can be seen sharing a sweet kiss. In the second picture, we get to see the mother-daughter duo twinning in colourful bikinis as they sit near the pool.

Sharing the photos, Travis captioned it, "Of all the special things in life The big ones and small A mamas love and rage and tenderness Is the most special of them all (sic)."

As for Kylie, the beauty mogul shared a series of photos of her daughter which included the young mum helping Stormi to brush her teeth. Kylie captioned the photos, "I love being your mommy."

Kylie and Travis split in 2019 after dating for almost two years. While they have never addressed rumours of reuniting, the couple are acing co-parenting and also spend quality time as a family. Just a few days ago, Kylie flew all the way to Miami to attend Travis' birthday.

