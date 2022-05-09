Travis Scott performs publicly for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott took to the stage to perform first time since his Astroworld controversy. The Goosebumps rapper performed at E11even’s Miami Grand Prix on Saturday and the fans were ecstatic to witness the rapper on stage once again. For those unversed, in November 2021 at Scott's concert, 10 attendees lost their lives while hundreds were left injured due to poor crowd control at the event.

The rapper faced a lot of backlash for his mismanagement of the situation as many accused him of ignoring those suffering for their lives while performing his music. Scott later claimed that he was unaware that the crowd was in such dire need of help despite them begging the artist to stop his concert and address the situation. Since the incident, the rapper has apologized for his mistakes and after being wrapped up in several lawsuits he launched his Project Heal initiative, "to take much-needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be," as per Page Six.

However, before his show in Miami Scott has done several private shows as he laid low while the internet was cancelling the rapper. In April, after being kicked off the headliner's list at Coachella 2022, the rapper performed at a private Bootsy Bellows Coachella 2022 afterparty. Additionally, he also showed his moves in front of guests at a private party in Bel-Air including people like Leonardo Di Caprio and Serena Williams.

As for his most recent performance, the rapper lit up the venue as he threw a stack of cash in the audience while holding up a Don Julio 1942 tequila bottle and took the stage.

