Travis Scott on raising his & Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi as a strong black woman: They got the pure vision

In a candid interview, Travis Scott spoke passionately about how he wants his and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, 2, to be raised as a strong black woman.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner may not be dating but their amicable co-parenting equation has been winning hearts all over. For both individuals, their two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster is of utmost importance and on a variety of occasions; thanks to social media, we've seen the family of three spend a lot of quality time together. Evidenced by the adorable videos and photos shared, we can see how grounded baby Stormi is thanks to her loving parents.

In a recent interview with .WAV RADIO with Chase B, Scott got candid on fatherhood and raising his daughter as a strong black woman. Travis shared, via Entertainment Tonight, how he feels it's way more important now to protect young black daughters and women while making sure that they have the knowledge on how to carry themselves, how to move in this world, how to be strong and how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea.

"Now, more than ever, it's like they have the vision. Whether it's for anything a man can do, anything a woman can do. They got the pure vision. You know what I'm saying? So it's just all about that," the Franchise singer reasoned with Chase B.

Moreover, shedding light on why it's important to vote, Scott explained that they have the voice and the power to change things against systematic racism. Hence, they have to keep fighting and use their voice as they got to make "this s**t come to a halt at some point."

Father goals, indeed!

