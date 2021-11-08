Travis Scott reportedly promises full refund to Astroworld attendees, cancels upcoming show

Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Music Festival show has a new update. According to a report by Variety, the rapper will provide a full refund to the attendees who were present during his show on Friday, November 5. For those unversed, it was previously confirmed that eight people lost their lives tragically over mass stampede at the show.

During Scott's performance, hundreds of attendees were also injured while surging towards the stage, leading to the deadly stampede and panic all around. After the tragedy, Travis issued a written statement, as well as posted video clips of him apologizing for the mishap. After Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner too had opened up on the tragedy and penned that she and Travis were heartbroken.

As per Variety, the singer is now taking further steps to lend his support to the concert-goers. Travis reportedly promises a full refund to the attendees who were approximately 50,000 in number. The concert was also being streamed for the global audience by Apple Music.

Not just that, the rapper has also cancelled his Day N Vegas Festival appearance on November 13 reportedly because he is "too distraught to play" after the tragic incident. As per the Houston Chronicle, police had declared a "mass casualty" event at 9.38 pm. However, the show continued as Scott performed his planned setlist and finished the show at 10.15 pm. Drake too had joined Scott up on stage for some of the final songs in the latter's setlist. Following the stampede, the second night of the festival was immediately cancelled.

ALSO READ: 'Devastated' Travis Scott addresses Astroworld tragedy: I could never imagine anything like this happening