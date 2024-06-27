Travis Scott Returned To Yacht Before Arrest In Miami For Trespassing, Claims Source; All You Need To Know

Last week, the acclaimed rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Miami. However, this whole issue could have been avoided if only he had not returned to the yacht.

A new development in the news depicts the details that led to the arrest of the Butterfly Effect songwriter. The famous rapper had left his belongings on the site of the incident.

Travis Scott returns to the yacht

Last week was tough for the music industry as well as for the Pick Up the Phone artist. As per reports, the rapper was arrested in Miami while also being booked on several charges.

Now a source has come forward detailing the incident that led to the arrest of the rapper, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster.

According to a report by TMZ, Travis Scott had already left the yacht, but then he asked his driver to return to the site of the incident during the wee hours of Thursday last week, a source claimed.

As per the report, the insider, who is familiar with the situation, told the publication that the Beibs in the Traps rapper realized he had left his bag and also his phone on the yacht. To collect his belongings, the rapper then made a U-turn and returned to the dock. This is where things started turning tough for him.

As per the sources, the artist asked the police escort to get his stuff off the boat, as he had already gotten into a heated argument on the yacht.

To avoid another incident, he asked the police to retrieve his items. However, the sergeant had already left him with a warning, asking him to stay away. But when he returned, the cops arrested him last week.

As per TMZ, a Miami Beach Police spokesperson has stated that they will respect the judicial process while allowing the case to take its course.

Travis Scott’s arrest last week

As per a report by The Guardian, the American rapper was arrested last week in Miami Beach. While being charged with disorderly intoxication and trespassing on property, Travis Scott was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to the cops, the rapper got himself involved in a "disturbance on a yacht."

When at first he was seen by the cops yelling at the people in the floating vessel, the officers had asked him to sit down; however, he repeatedly got up, disobeying their orders.

After his arrest, Travis Scott posted a bond and was later released.

