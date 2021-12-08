Travis Scott’s legal team REACTS to lawsuits following Astroworld tragedy; Request all claims to be DISMISSED

After the sad and tragic Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott finally issued his first legal response to the numerous lawsuits following the tragedy. This week, the rapper, via his lawyers, filed a response to 11 lawsuits naming the rap star as a defendant regarding the Astroworld Festival event in Houston last month that left 10 people dead and several injured. According to People magazine, in the filings, Scott and his company "generally deny the allegations" made in the lawsuits, and "respectfully request that the claims against these Defendants be dismissed with prejudice. And that these Defendants be granted such other and further relief, both at law and in equity, to which they are entitled."

Back in November when the incident actually took place, the rapper released a statement through his Twitter account on Astroworld tragedy, and also took to Instagram to release a video message where he said he was "absolutely devasted" after the incident that reportedly killed 8 concert attendees amid crowd surge. The rapper in the video mentioned, "I could never imagine anything like this happening."

Travis shared a series of videos on his Instagram stories where he mentioned how he's working to assist victims' families amid this tough time. The rapper sent out prayers to the victims of the tragedy. Additionally, Travis added how his fans mean the world to him and said, "My fans really mean the world to me. I always just really want to leave them with a positive experience. Anytime I can make out what’s going on, I stop the show and help them get the help they need. I’m honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this happening."

Also read: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'leaning on each other' as they gear up to welcome second baby soon