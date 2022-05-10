Travis Scott set to perform at Billboard Music Awards 2022 following Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott recently performed publicly for the first time in Miami since the Astroworld tragedy at his Houston show that left nearly ten attendees dead. The rapper is now set to perform his first major broadcast performance as well, nearly after six months since the Astroworld incident as he will take to the stage at Billboard Music Awards 2022.

Billboard announced on May 9 that the rapper will be joining the awards-show lineup alongside other artists such as Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Latto and Morgan Wallen who will also be performing. Sean "Diddy" Combs will be hosting the Billboard Music Awards this year. The announcement of Scott's performance was also confirmed by Diddy in a video.

Taking to his Instagram, Diddy in the Instagram video said, "I made a request, I made a demand. I said, 'My brother Travis Scott has to perform. Diddy is hosting the show—I'm executive producing—he has to perform.' And NBC said 'yes.' So, it's going down Sunday. Travis Scott will be performing."

The Billboard Music Awards performance will mark Travis' first awards show performance following the November incident at his Houston show which caused nearly 25 attendees to be hospitalized and over 200 were treated for injuries after a crowd rush that killed ten concertgoers.

Following the Astroworld incident, Travis had taken to his social media to express his grief and shock over the incident as he wrote, "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival."

