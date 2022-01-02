Travis Scott shares first Instagram post since Astroworld tragedy, receives love from Kylie Jenner

Couples who return to Instagram together are more likely to stay together. Travis Scott, 30, returned on social media shortly before the New Year - at the same time as his pregnant girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, 24. Travis posted a black and white snapshot on his Instagram feed on December 31, 2021, showing simply his profile and staring down towards the ground.

He wrote "Always <3" in the caption. Kylie, the mother of his 3-year-old daughter Stormi and the couple's second unborn child, reacted to his post with two hearts. However, Kylie Jenner also returned to social media before the New Year. The beauty entrepreneur shared a black and white snapshot of herself with her huge baby bulge turned to the side. Fans should be aware that Kylie is expecting to give birth to their second kid, the gender of which has yet to be revealed, at any time.

In the caption to her photo, she wrote, “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.”

Her famous family, including mother Kris Jenner, 66, expressed their support for Kylie's post, writing in the comment, "I love you my precious girl you are an angel." Kendall Jenner, Kylie's 26-year-old sister, who was with Kylie at Astroworld the night of the tragedy, responded on her sister's post with three burning love emojis.

