All The Rappers Mentioned In Travis Scott's College Essay From 2009

Rapper Travis Scott’s essay written during his time in college in 2009 has surfaced on the internet, and users are not withholding their opinions on this four-page long write-up on the topic of G.O.O.D. music. A fan account posted the essay online, which included mentions of big names from the hip-hop industry, their career arcs, and why one should take inspiration from them. Scott attended the University of Texas at San Antonio once, but he dropped out in his sophomore year to pursue a different path. Here is a list of stars that found mentions in Travis Scott’s college essay:

Kid Cudi

Scott summarized the early life and career of Kid Cudi, an American rapper. Born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, this megastar from Cleaveland, Ohio first tasted fame when his self-released mixtape titled A Kid Named Cudi gained traction online. Cudi’s inspiration came primarily from alternative hip-hop groups like A Tribe Called Quest.

The rapper got under the tutelage of another famed yet controversial hip-hop icon Kanye West, who signed the fledgling star into his own GOOD Music label. This then helped Cudi release Man on the Moon: The End of Day in 2009, which garnered critical and commercial acclaim due to its lyrical style and melodies. West and Cudi collaborated on several projects later on.

Cudi’s Insano (Nitro Mega) is his most recent project, which came out earlier this year.

Big Sean

Rapper Big Sean also found himself in Travis’ college paper. Originally from Detroit, Big Sean also began releasing mixtapes online, which helped him gain a local following in his city. It was the mixtape Finally Famous Vol. 3: Big that propelled him to a much wider audience. Like Cudi, West also signed him to the label, after which Big Sean’s debut album Finally Famous became his breakthrough moment in the hip-hop industry. Albums like Hall of Fame and Dark Sky Paradise became defining moments of the 2010s.

Scott drew a line of similarity between Kid Cudi and Big Sean. Both were "well-known rappers that had similar lifestyles but different messages,” as he says in the paper, further adding that this carried them an opportunity to get signed into Kanye West’s label the G.O.O.D. Music.

The paper hands out the message that one should create opportunities for themselves, just like the aforementioned rappers did. "Success is not something that is given out," the 33-year-old artist wrote in his last paragraph. "You must go out and take what you want,” he writes in the last paragraph.

