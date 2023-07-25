Trevor Noah adds India as one of the stops for Off The Record Tour; Check out the schedule here

Trevor Noah has become one of the fan favorites with his sense of humor, comic timings, and knack of delivering. Fans have certainly missed his acts after he left The Daily Show. But we have good news! Indian fans will be excited to know that the former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will be making his debut in India with Off The Record Tour. Here is everything to know about the same.

Trevor Noah makes his debut in India

Brought to India by BookMyShow, Trevor Noah has added India as the first pit stop for Off The Record tour travel to Asia after sold out shows in the U.S.A and Europe. The comedian will be performing seven live shows from September 2023 to October 2023. After India, Noah’s next stop will be Dubai.

About his upcoming Asia tour, Trevor Noah said, “After a lifetime of loving India’s culture, I’m so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world!”

Check out Trevor Noah’s Off The Record India Tour’s schedule here

September 22nd, 2023 - India Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR

September 23rd, 2023 - India Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR

September 24th, 2023 - India Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR

September 27th, 2023 - India Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru

September 28th, 2023 - India Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru

September 30th, 2023 - India NSCI Dome, Mumbai

October 1st, 2023 - India NSCI Dome, Mumbai

Trevor Noah left The Daily Show

In September 2022, Trevor Noah announced his decision to bid farewell to The Daily Show after seven years. He said, “What a journey it’s been... The show has grown around the world. I recently went to India for the first time and people there supported everything that we have done on the show. I found myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected.”

