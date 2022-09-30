Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa spark romance rumours after their cosy photos from NYC outing go viral

Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa sparked dating rumours after the duo was spotted hanging out together in NYC. The 27-year-old singer and the 38-year-old comedian were seen enjoying dinner together at Miss Lily’s in the East Village on Wednesday night, September 28 in NYC. As per photos obtained by Daily Mail the duo also shared a hug during the night out.

It's unclear whether Dua and Trevor were on a friendly outing. An eyewitness informed The Daily Mail, "They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs."