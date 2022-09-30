Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa spark romance rumours after their cosy photos from NYC outing go viral
Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa were spotted enjoying a night out in New York City and the duo was photographed sharing a hug and a kiss during the same.
Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa sparked dating rumours after the duo was spotted hanging out together in NYC. The 27-year-old singer and the 38-year-old comedian were seen enjoying dinner together at Miss Lily’s in the East Village on Wednesday night, September 28 in NYC. As per photos obtained by Daily Mail the duo also shared a hug during the night out.
It's unclear whether Dua and Trevor were on a friendly outing. An eyewitness informed The Daily Mail, "They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs."
Photos of the duo sharing an embrace and a kiss have been going viral on social media as fans have been speculating about a brewing romance between the two. Trevor reportedly ended his relationship with Minka Kelly earlier this year, as for Dua, the Don't Stop Now singer was dating Gigi Hadid's brother, Anwar Hadid previously but the couple parted ways last year.
On the same day that he sparked dating rumours with Lipa, the comedian also announced his exit from The Daily Show after hosting the same for 7 years. The 38-year-old has hosted the news and talk show since taking over from Jon Stewart in 2015. It has been announced by Noah that the timing of his departure will be announced later and that he will continue as host in the meantime.
