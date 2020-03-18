Trevor Noah asked to 'shut the f**k up' in a failed attempt to imitate viral Italy balcony singers video

Trevor Noah tried to recreate the viral Italian balcony singers video in New York City and it was an epic fail! Check it out.

Inspired by the viral Italian video, which features a group of quarantined Italians singing in unison from their balconies amid Coronavirus lockdown, Trevor Noah tried to do something similar in New York. But it turns out, New Yorkers aren’t really ready for all the love. In a video posted on social media by Trevor, The Daily Show host got all emotional tried to follow the lead of Italians. He went out on a balcony and sang the opening lines of A Whole New World from Disney’s.

However, unlike the viral video, Trevor got a very rude response and the video turned into an epic fail. As he started singing, someone screamed, “Shut the f**k up,” and ruined the moment for him. While the virus originated in China, Italy has taken a serious hit. The country has reported 345 new coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Italy over the last 24 hours, taking its total death toll to 2,503. A total of 31,506 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, Al Jazeera reported.

Check out the video here:

Globally, according to WHO’s report, the COVID-19 has infected more than 184,000. More than 7,500 people have died as a result of the virus, Al Jazeera reported. Since scientists are still trying to figure out a cure, the governments and health care experts across the world are advising people to limit social contact and self-quarantine. Amid the health crisis, various celebrities have been using their social status to spread awareness about the pandemic. Some, like Trevor, are using the platform to treat their fans with funny and entertaining posts in an attempt to cheer people up.

