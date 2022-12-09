Trevor Noah bids goodbye to The Daily Show with emotional final speech, gives shoutout to Black women

Trevor Noah confirmed his final goodbye to fans after he ended his 7-year-long journey in The Daily Show. He made his last appearance and hosted the final show on December 8. Following his last day, he gave an emotional heartfelt speech and thanked all the viewers. In a BTS video shared by The Daily Show's official Twitter handle, Trevor Noah said he is grateful to every audience, “I'm grateful to you. Every single one of you.”

According to ET, he recalled the old days when the show started and how there were not enough people to fill up the audience space. "I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill the audience... And I look at this now and I don't take it for granted, ever." He thanked everyone and appreciated those who watched him, the show, and people who used to share short clips. "Every seat that's ever been filled to watch something that I'm doing, I always appreciate it. Thank you to the people who watch, the people who share the clips. Everyone who's ever had an opinion.”

In the emotional speech, he also added a laugh by passing a comment on haters. He said, “Even the people who hate-watch. We still got the ratings! I'm eternally grateful to you."

Trevor Noah gives a shoutout to Black women

Trevor Noah unveiled about things he learned from Black women and how it has guided him to shape his life, mentality, and thinking. “I've often been credited with having these grand ideas... and I'm like, 'Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me and formed me?' From my mom, my grandma, my aunts.”

In the video with teary eyes, he asked everyone to do a favour for themselves. He said if anyone really wants to know what to do or how to do it, or maybe the best way, the most equitable way to do anything, talk to Black women.

About The Daily Show

The American late-night talk show will again return on January 17 with guest hosts named Chelsea Handler, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Al Franken, Leslie Jones, D.L. Hughley, Wanda Sykes, John Leguizamo, Marlon Wayans, and Hasan Minhaj. With Trevor Noah’s exit, the new host for the show is yet to be announced.