Trevor Noah & Minka Kelly ‘figuring things out’ after breakup rumours; Duo ‘not officially back together’

After reports of Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah’s breakup in May took media circuits by the storm, now new reports are emerging that suggest that the duo is still working on their relationship. If you didn’t know, in mid-May, it was reported that the couple called it quits for an unknown reason after dating for a year. Now, a source recently spoke to People magazine and stated that Minka and Trevor are still working on their relationship. While the duo is “not officially back together,” but are “figuring things out,” according to the insider.

The news comes as a surprise as the couple was reportedly looking to purchase a house together in December 2020, and as of earlier this year, a source confirmed they were still dating and “making plans for a future together.” Back in August 2020 when the duo’s romance first made headlines, an insider revealed that “Minka’s never been happier. It’s a very serious relationship.”

Kelly previously dated Grey's Anatomy star, Jesse Williams. They broke up in January 2018 after months of dating amid Williams' divorce battle with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee. Noah was last romantically linked to girlfriend Jordyn Taylor in 2017, though it is not clear when they split. He has since remained private about his personal life, instead of using his platform as the host of The Daily Show to speak out about politics and social justice issues.

