Trevor Noah REACTS to Kanye West's Grammys suspension following the rapper's online attack against him

It was recently revealed that Kanye West's performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards was suspended following the rapper's online attacks against Trevor Noah. The rapper also faced an Instagram ban due to the use of an offensive slur against the comedian. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Noah reacted to Kanye's Grammys suspension with a powerline line.

The Daily Show host seemed to suggest that he has nothing against the rapper. In his tweet, Noah wrote, "I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye." The comedian seemingly suggested that he wasn't happy with the decision of West getting removed from the Grammys. While West's close friend and collaborator The Game had claimed that it may have been Noah who will be hosting the Grammys this year that may have gotten Ye suspended, Trevor's new tweet suggested otherwise.

Check out Trevor Noah's tweet here:

It all started after Trevor discussed the ongoing drama revolving around Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Kanye West on The Daily Show. While addressing the same, Noah spoke about Kanye's online behaviour and also touched upon Kim's suffering amid this as he said, "I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything."

In response to Trevor's comments on the show, Kanye had posted an Instagram with an offensive term used alongside the comedian's photo. While Ye deleted the post later, Trevor had responded on the same in comments as he stated "It breaks my heart" relating to West's gesture towards him.

