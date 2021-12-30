Trevor Noah seemingly goes Instagram official with GF Minka Kelly, shares a photo from his hometown trip

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah and actress Minka Kelly seemed to have taken a big step in their relationship. With his recent Instagram post from his South African holiday, Noah seemed to have made his relationship with Kelly Instagram official. This happens to be the first photo of Minka that the comedian has shared on social media account.

While sharing a snap of himself with the actress with several other people at a birthday party for his best friend Xolisa Dyeshana from South Africa. The photo immediately caught the attention of fans as this marks the first time that the Friday Night Lights actress has featured on Noah's account.

Trevor and Minka first sparked romance rumours in 2020. Amid rumours of a breakup this year, the two were later spotted vacationing together in St. Barts and later again in June as they enjoyed a walk together in New York City, thus sparking reconciliation rumours. Although with Trevor's latest snap, it seems the duo are officially back together again.

Check out Trevor Noah's post here:

The Daily Show host has remained extremely private about his personal life and hasn't spoken about any of his relationships publicly. During his recent interview with Howard Stern, Noah spoke about not being opposed to the idea of marriage and maintained that he is "a big advocate for not living together ever, even if you're married."

Previously a People insider had mentioned that Trevor and Minka are very happy and in a serious relationship with each other. Kelly previously dated Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams and called it quits in January 2018 after months of dating.

ALSO READ: Daily Show host Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly call it quits after a year of dating? Here’s what we know