Trevor Noah talks about the joyous moment of meeting 'nicest band' BTS at Grammys 2022

The music industry's biggest evening, the Grammy 2022 saw one of the most popular bands from around the world turning up in Las Vegas, yes, we are talking about BTS. The K-Pop band was nominated for an award and also delivered an electric performance at the ceremony. Host Trevor Noah recently retold his experience of interacting with the band.

Trevor Noah who is a host on The Daily Show was also a host for the Grammy Awards this year and during an audience interaction on his talk show, the comedian was asked about his interaction with BTS and what it was like meeting the septet. Referring to his meeting with them as a moment of "too much joy", Noah praised the band for being humble and hardworking.

While speaking about meeting with BTS, Trevor told The Daily Show audience, "You know, they say sometimes when you experience too much joy in a moment, you sort of black it out." He further added, "You know, one thing I love about BTS is, they are, first of all, the nicest group of people you’ll ever meet. And not, like, nice — because sometimes people say ‘nice,’ but they lose the context. They’ll be like, ‘Oh, nice to other celebrities, nice to other…’. You know what I mean? No, they’re just nice in every interaction that they have with people and what they do."

Watch Trevor Noah gushing about BTS HERE

Interestingly, Trevor also compared BTS to the boy bands he grew up with and was quoted saying that NSYNC "got away with s**t" as he hailed the kind of moves that BTS members pull off.

BTS delivered an unforgettable performance at the Grammy Awards this year as they took to the stage to showcase their smooth moves on Butter. The James-Bond themed performance left the audiences swooning as well as the BTS Army buzzing on the internet. With Trevor Noah's recent appreciation for the band, it looks like The Daily Show host has also declared himself as an ARMY member now.

ALSO READ: BTS takes to the Grammy Awards 2022 stage: Smooth like Butter performance