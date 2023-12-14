Trevor Noah to host 2024 Grammys? Exploring the comedian's announcement as he prepares for the awards 4th year in a row

It is confirmed folks! Trevor Noah will host the 2024 Grammys, making it his fourth consecutive time doing the same. The acclaimed comedian and talk show host announced the news on his podcast on Thursday December 14 of 2023.

Noah’s announcement on his podcast and twitter

Trevor Noah decided to break the news to his fans on his Spotify podcast What Now? With Trevor Noah. The comedian has already hosted the prestigious award three times before in 2021, 2022, and 2023. This will be his fourth time doing it and he is already a pro at it. He said, “It’s a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it’s happening.”

The comedian also announced his news to his X audience in a video post. Noah mentioned that he was really excited to be the Grammys host again this year in this post as well.

His Grammy Nomination for 2024

There is more than one reason for the comedian to be excited though. Because not only is he hosting the awards next year, he is also nominated for the Grammys! That’s right, Trevor Noah is only the fifth Grammys host who is also nominated for the award. The Emmy winning comedian received a nomination for best comedy album for his acclaimed Netflix special I Wish You Would.

This means that Noah might be on his way to become the second Grammys host to have won the award in the same year. The only other person to have achieved this before Kenny Rogers, who won the best male country vocal performance award for The Gambler when he was hosting the 1980 telecast. If Noah manages to do it, it will add another feather to his well-decorated hat. His fans are excited for his appearance on the show.

