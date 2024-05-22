Trigger Warning TRAILER: Jessica Alba Fights Chainsaw-Wielding Opponent In Netflix's New Action Movie

Jessica Alba makes her comeback in the feature film after five years. The actress’ upcoming movie, Trigger Warning’s trailer, has been dropped, and it promises an action-packed storyline for the viewers. The movie will be released on Netflix, where she will portray the role of a special forces commander. Alba also serves as an executive producer for the film.

The actress has donned the action suit earlier in movies like Fantastic Four and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. Alba’s last feature film was released in 2019, Killers Anonymous.

What will Trigger Warning be about?

According to the official synopsis, Alba’s character “is on active duty overseas when she gets called back to her hometown with the tragic news that her father has suddenly died.”

The synopsis further read, “Now the owner of the family bar, Parker reconnects with her former boyfriend-turned-sheriff Jesse (Mark Webber), his hot-tempered brother Elvis (Jake Weary), and their powerful father Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall), as she looks to understand what actually happened to her dad.”

Parker's "search for answers quickly goes south, and she soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown." The action film will be directed by Mouly Surya, Tone Bell, Gabriel Basso, Kaiwi Lyman, and Hari Dhillon.

Apart from her 2019 film, the actress also appeared in the Bad Boy spinoff, which was canceled after only two seasons in 2020. Alba was solely focused on her business during the time she was away from the films.

Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company

Jessica Alba released her line of healthcare products under the banner of The Honest Company in 2012. In May 2024, the actress made her company public with an IPO value of $1.44 billion.

In a conversation with People Magazine, Alba claimed, "I just knew I wanted to build a brand that could stand the test of time. I knew that I wanted to have a modern, more ethical way to meet consumers' needs. There was a huge white space. It was like, however, we get there, we need to get there."

As for her career in films, the fans are excited to see the actress back on the big screen.

Trigger Warning will be available to stream on Netflix starting June 21.

