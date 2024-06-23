Trigger Warning: Where Is Jessica Alba's Action Thriller Filmed? Exploring Filming Locations

Trigger Warning, the new Jessica Alba movie on Netflix, never reveals its exact setting. Directed by Mouly Surya and written by John Brancato, Josh Olson, and Halley Gross, the film stars Alba as Parker, a military officer returning to her hometown after her grandfather died in a mining accident.

Where is the Jessica Alba starrer Trigger Warning filmed?

Parker starts to suspect the accident wasn't accidental. As she digs deeper, she realizes she might not be able to trust anyone in her small town—and she might have to fight her way to the truth. This action movie is full of intense scenes!

Also featuring Mark Webber and Anthony Michael Hall, Trigger Warning focuses more on action and plot than on location. Still, since the movie never specifies where Parker’s fictional hometown of Creation is, viewers might wonder where it takes place and where it was filmed.

Trigger Warning was filmed in various locations in central and northern New Mexico, as well as on sound stages at Albuquerque Studios, owned by Netflix. The town of Creation is fictional, a mix of different New Mexico locations.

Co-screenwriter Josh Olson described Creation as an archetypal western/southwestern town per Decider. Some of the filming locations included Zia Pueblo, a small Native American town 40 miles north of Albuquerque. Other places used for filming were Lamy, Española, Los Cerrillos, Madrid, Albuquerque, and Santa Fe.

Jessica Alba shares her experience filming the fighting scene

In a recent interview, Alba shared with Decider her experience filming a key fight scene in a real hardware store in New Mexico. She explained that they returned to shoot that scene specifically in the hardware store because it was a practical location.

Jessica Alba told the outlet, “Everything was practical, and it’s always more challenging when you’re doing this type of action, where it’s very grounded—a lot of hand-to-hand combat—and it’s in a practical location. It was exactly as it looked. It smelled like hay and corn feed in there and there was like Carhartt up on the walls, mixed with the chaps, and all the different supplies that you would need on a farm. It was legit!”

Who's the star cast of Trigger Warning?

Alba stars alongside Mark Webber as Sheriff Jesse Swann, Parker's ex-boyfriend and the senator's son, who she reconnects with to investigate her father's death. Anthony Michael Hall plays Senator Ezekiel Swann, the story's antagonist with criminal ties threatened by Parker.

Tone Bell joins as Spider, Parker's covert-ops partner, known for roles in shows like Bad Judge and Survival of the Thickest. Jake Weary plays Elvis, Parker's contentious brother, recognized from Pretty Little Liars and films like It Follows. Gabriel Basso appears as Mike, a local dealer aiding Parker, known for Super 8 and Netflix's The Night Agent.

Trigger Warning premiered on June 21, 2024, on Netflix.

