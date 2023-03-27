Trigun Stampede: When will the Final phase come out? Release date, time, streaming details and more

Trigun Stampede anime’s 12th episode ended on Saturday along with announcing that the production of the final phase of this series has began.

The Trigun Stampede anime adapted from the Yasuhiro Nightow manga of the same name. This manga was released in Tokuma Shoten’s Monthly Shonen Captain magazine from 1995 to 1997. The manga series later returned with the Trigun Maximum in the magazine called Shonengahosha’s Young King Ours in 1997 and ran through the 2007. The manga was released by Dark Horse Comics in English.

Here is everything that we know about the final phase of the Trigun Stampede ranging from release date, streaming details, and time.

Watch the trailer of Trigun Stampede here:

Trigun Stampede final phase

The Trigun Stampede originally premiered on January 7. The release date of this anime series is yet to be revealed. At the end of the Trigun Stampede 12th episode it was only announced that the production of the final phase of anime had begun. The date and time of the Trigun Stampede’s final phase will be announced soon.

Crunchyroll started the streaming of Trigun Stampede in most of the countries. You can also find the English dubbed version of this anime on Crunchyroll. Hulu is also streaming Trigun Stampede. So it is highly likely that you can stream Trigun Stampede’s final phase either on Crunchyroll or Hulu.

Plot of Trigun Stampede

The storyline of Trigun Stampede showcases the misadventures of Vash, the Stampede. He tends to be gunman on the lam with a ’60 billion double dollar’ bounty on his head. Vash is referred to as Stampede because bounty hunters wreak havoc and cause destruction in any town he visits.

