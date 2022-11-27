Tripe H says WWE Survivor Series 'wouldn't be the same' without THIS AEW star

The Survivor Series has already undergone a massive change to its traditional format which consisted of 5-on-5 elimination matches. The event is all set to introduce for the first time, a WarGames match on the main roster. Noticing how another major change will also be the absence of Regal, Triple H shared a clip of Regal to his Twitter account. Along with a montage, he wrote in the caption, "Tonight just woudn’t be the same without…"

WWE Survivor Series WarGames is all set to kick off and ahead of the same, Triple H shared a video featuring AEW star William Regal using his famous WarGames catchphrase. The build-up to Survivor Series has taken place on Raw and SmackDown, and fans have also been discussing about the one thing that's been missing and it is William Regal.

William Regal's iconic catchphrase

The history of Regal's catchphrase began in 2017 when Triple H and he introduced the WarGames gimmick as a yearly premium live event on the Black and Gold brand. It was during the build-up to every WarGames event that William would scream at its participants about the match which became a signature catchphrase at every TakeOver WarGames event.

William Regal joining AEW

The 53-year-old made his debut for All Elite Wrestling during Revolution pay-per-view in March this year. AEW CEO Tony Khan announced after the segment that Regal was officially a member of the roster. Regal has been a veteran and despite never winning a world title, he has been known to have won the Intercontinental Championship twice, the Hardcore Championship five times and the European Championship four times.

Following his retirement, Regal also served as the general manager of Raw and NXT. Interestingly, after joining AEW, William has tried to a rip-off version by screaming Blood and Guts, much like his WarGames catchphrase style but it hasn't come close to being as iconic as before. The WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 will air live from the TD Garden in Boston. The SmackDown Women's and United States Championship will be on the line in addition to two other WarGames matches.