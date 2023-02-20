Triple H not disappointed with re-signed WWE Superstars? Here’s what we know

Triple H is reportedly not disappointed with the re-hired WWE Superstars. Recently, there were rumours that the Chief Content Officer of WWE was not happy with many WWE Superstars that he brought back after he took over last summer. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, there is no basis to these rumours. Keep on reading to know more.

According to a report by Fightful Select, the rumors about Triple H ’s disappointment are reportedly fake. The source stated that it was not a "thing they would expect Levesque to say out loud, even if he did believe it." Moreover, a member of the creative team at WWE reportedly informed Fightful Select that none of the re-introduced superstars were expected to ascend to the top immediately. They further revealed that the former world champion brought back the talent because he regarded it important to add depth to the RAW and SmackDown brands of WWE. The problem about the ‘depth’ was brought to the creative team’s notice as soon as Triple H took over last year.

Ever since Triple H took over authority in the company, he has brought back over a dozen WWE superstars including the likes of Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Dakota Kai, Bray Wyatt, Dexter Lumis, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Tegan Nox, Braun Strowman, and B-Fab. One source even added that Gargano and Reed are examples of wrestlers who showed their value when given an opportunity.

During the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber that took place yesterday in Montreal, Canada, Triple H, whose real name is Paul Michael Levesque, said that his current job at WWE is the ‘greatest gig in the world’. He further stated during the post-show press conference that he keeps himself away from discussing about the future sale of WWE, as long as talent gets the opportunity to showcase their passion.