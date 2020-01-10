Triple H on possibility of CM Punk & AJ Lee's return to WWE: If it was right for the company, then absolutely

WWE News: Triple H was asked if he would be open to a CM Punk and AJ Lee in-ring return if the offer ever persists. Read below to know what Hunter had to reveal on the same.

November 2019 will be remembered by the WWE Universe members, who have been chanting for a CM Punk return to the wrestling company, ever since the 41-year-old wrestler quit in 2014 over hostile terms. However, it's not an in-ring return but rather the role of an analyst in a bi-weekly setup on WWE Backstage, which is hosted by Renee Young and Booker T. Punk has also expressed recently that he isn't interested in a WWE return as of now and neither is his wife AJ Lee, who also left an impressionable mark when she left in 2015.

But, what does Triple H, who has a tumultuous past with Punk think about a possible future where Punk and Lee make a return to WWE? Well, according to Hunter, if it's best for business then the 50-year-old wrestler is all up for it. "I don't think that's ever been a factor, of somebody, saying 'this person should be here, or that person should be here.' Incredible talent is always incredible talent, but there's so much more to the business than just being a talented performer," Triple H shared when Metro UK questioned him if he was open to Punk and AJ making their WWE in-ring comeback.

"It's not something I'm actively pursuing." - @CMPunk on a possible return to in-ring action. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/sg398s7uSI — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 20, 2019

"I can fantasy book and say I'd like to be young again but that ain't happening too! In a perfect world? Yeah, sure. Again, you've heard Vince [McMahon] echo that sentiment so many times of the years, never say never!," Hunter added.

