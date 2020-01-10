Triple H on possibility of CM Punk & AJ Lee's return to WWE: If it was right for the company, then absolutely
November 2019 will be remembered by the WWE Universe members, who have been chanting for a CM Punk return to the wrestling company, ever since the 41-year-old wrestler quit in 2014 over hostile terms. However, it's not an in-ring return but rather the role of an analyst in a bi-weekly setup on WWE Backstage, which is hosted by Renee Young and Booker T. Punk has also expressed recently that he isn't interested in a WWE return as of now and neither is his wife AJ Lee, who also left an impressionable mark when she left in 2015.
But, what does Triple H, who has a tumultuous past with Punk think about a possible future where Punk and Lee make a return to WWE? Well, according to Hunter, if it's best for business then the 50-year-old wrestler is all up for it. "I don't think that's ever been a factor, of somebody, saying 'this person should be here, or that person should be here.' Incredible talent is always incredible talent, but there's so much more to the business than just being a talented performer," Triple H shared when Metro UK questioned him if he was open to Punk and AJ making their WWE in-ring comeback.
"It's not something I'm actively pursuing." - @CMPunk on a possible return to in-ring action. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/sg398s7uSI
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 20, 2019
"I can fantasy book and say I'd like to be young again but that ain't happening too! In a perfect world? Yeah, sure. Again, you've heard Vince [McMahon] echo that sentiment so many times of the years, never say never!," Hunter added.
