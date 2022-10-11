Triple H reunites with DX members, takes a dig at AEW backstage fights during the WWE Raw segment

During the AEW premiere, Triple H was approached by Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg of D-Generation X and he was seen trying to convince them to tone down their usual antics for their latest reunion. The members also cracked a few jokes although the biggest dig was seemingly directed at AEW as Tripe H shouted "No fighting!" which fans assumed was related to the recent backstage fights in AEW.

The season premiere of WWE Raw kicked off on Monday and during the cold open Triple H was spotted reuniting with DX members backstage along with Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman (X-PAC) and Brian James (Road Dogg Jesse James) ahead of the show. The interaction between the members soon left netizens in splits as it featured a massive potshot at AEW.

Triple H's jab at AEW came amid recent rumours that some wrestlers want to leave AEW and return to WWE. As reported by Wrestling Observer Live, the reasons why wrestlers are looking to jump ship from AEW is because they have faith in Triple H leading the way than Vince McMahon reportedly WWE’s busier schedule compared AEW has also been a factor to consider.

All Elite Wrestling's backstage fights

AEW has been in the middle of controversy after several backstage stories came to light which have raised questions about backstage morale in the promotion. Among the stories that came up, one also involved Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara who were set to battle at All Out, but after some comments made in a promo by Guevara, their feud broke into a backstage fight, with Kingston allegedly landing a blow on Guevara. This also led to Kingston getting suspended.

As for WWE RAW season premiere, fans were excited to see the DeGeneration X reunion for the group's 25th-anniversary celebration. In the final segment, In the final segment's iconic moment, all four DX members made their way to the ring in their old DX assault vehicle and also got a chance to speak as they joked about getting older. Among other highlights also included Brock Lesnar, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returns.

