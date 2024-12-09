Trisha Paytas Makes Surprise Saturday Night Live Debut 3 Years After Her Podcast Prediction; Deets
Trisha Paytas shocked fans with a surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live, fulfilling a dream she shared years ago on her Frenemies podcast. Here's everything you need to know.
Trisha Paytas, a social media influencer, made her debut on Saturday Night Live (SNL) on Saturday, December 7. The cameo came as a surprise during a skit about Spotify Wrapped. Paytas joined host Paul Mescal and cast members Bowen Yang, Andrew Dismukes, Ego Nwodim, and Sarah Sherman in the sketch.
In the skit, Paytas appeared as herself on a fictional podcast called Awakenings. The podcast, hosted by Satoshi Gutman (played by Yang), was revealed to be the favorite of Paul Mescal’s character, Myron, on his Spotify Wrapped.
Paytas and Yang’s character surprised Myron and his friends during an at-home gathering with a brief but memorable appearance. Her cameo lasted less than a minute and later appeared during the show’s closing.
Paytas’ appearance marked a milestone she had openly hoped for. More than three years ago, she shared she really desired to be on SNL during an episode of the now-defunct Frenemies podcast.
At the time, her cohost Ethan Klein made a bold claim, saying, "If you go on SNL, I'll cut my f------ arm off." He doubled down on his statement, calling it a threat during the April 2021 episode.
Despite Klein’s hyperbolic comment, Paytas kept her dream alive. In a resurfaced TikTok video from 2020, she pretended to host SNL, captioning it, “Me hosting SNL this weekend because the internet really be showing me so much love right now.”
Paytas’ SNL debut follows a series of high-profile moments in recent months. In November, she attended the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked alongside her daughter Malibu Barbie. The pair wore matching pink, sparkly outfits inspired by Ariana Grande’s Glinda character from the upcoming movie.
In August, Paytas shared a sweet mother-daughter moment on Instagram, where she and Malibu Barbie tried on Glinda-inspired gowns.
This year, Paytas also welcomed her second daughter, Elvis, with her husband Moses Hacmon. The couple has been sharing glimpses of their growing family with fans. Paytas continues to balance her family life with her ventures in social media and entertainment.
